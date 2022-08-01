Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Ashford Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.26. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $25.99.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
