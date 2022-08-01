Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.26. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.65. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $133.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

