BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in BGSF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

