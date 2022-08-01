Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,984,000 after acquiring an additional 211,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,772,000 after acquiring an additional 441,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.4% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,297,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,878,000 after purchasing an additional 252,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

