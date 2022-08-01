Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Meta Platforms, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $11.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.02 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

META has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.19. The stock has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

