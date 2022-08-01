ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACO.X. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.72.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$47.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.56. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.04.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

