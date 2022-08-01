CIBC Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$210.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cargojet to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$206.55.

Cargojet Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$148.41 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$115.89 and a 12-month high of C$214.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$158.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 146.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The company had revenue of C$233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.5257271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.54%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

