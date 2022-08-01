National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$98.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$99.63.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$100.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.89 billion and a PE ratio of 25.82. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$105.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

