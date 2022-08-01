Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Lamar Advertising has set its FY22 guidance at $4.88-4.96 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $101.06 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $124.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.