Nevro (NVRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nevro Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:NVRO opened at $43.35 on Monday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $157.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30.

Insider Activity at Nevro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nevro by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 201.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 15.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading

