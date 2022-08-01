Ping Identity (PING) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ping Identity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PING opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PING. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,088,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ping Identity by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 23.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

