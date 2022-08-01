Regional Management (RM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Regional Management to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:RM opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 30.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.40. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $75,526.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 49.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 72.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.