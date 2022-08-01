Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital has set its FY22 guidance at $3.52-3.58 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

SRC stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 140.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,251,000 after purchasing an additional 595,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after buying an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,925,000 after buying an additional 74,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,154,000 after buying an additional 112,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Articles

