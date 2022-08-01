Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 642,738 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,609,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,389,000 after acquiring an additional 173,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

