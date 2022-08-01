A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

AOS opened at $63.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 96.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,653 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 30.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 37.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.6% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

