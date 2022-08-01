Radware (RDWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Radware has set its Q2 guidance at $0.19-0.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Radware to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RDWR opened at $23.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.57, a PEG ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.07. Radware has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radware by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Radware by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 92,188 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

