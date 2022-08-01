Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for ASGN Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group cut ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

NYSE ASGN opened at $103.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. ASGN has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

