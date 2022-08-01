Dominion Energy (D) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Dominion Energy has set its Q2 guidance at $0.70-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.95-4.25 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 81,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.