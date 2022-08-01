Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $51.19.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 41.4% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 78.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

