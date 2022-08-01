Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of CARR opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $6,598,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

