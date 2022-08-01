Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $6,598,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.