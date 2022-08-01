The Carlyle Group Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

