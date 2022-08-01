Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $74.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

