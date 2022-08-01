Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 86.8% in July

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JRONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.67) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
