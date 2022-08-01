Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 86.8% in July

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JRONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.67) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $1.1838 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

