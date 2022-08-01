Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Otonomy Price Performance

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

