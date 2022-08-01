RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $386,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,810,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,417.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 2,818,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,745 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

