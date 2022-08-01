The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.8 %

DSGX stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.