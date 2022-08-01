StockNews.com Downgrades Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) to Hold

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Ring Energy Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.02. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

