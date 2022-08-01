Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Stock Up 4.9 %

AIRT opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

