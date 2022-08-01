Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Air T Stock Up 4.9 %
AIRT opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air T (AIRT)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.