StockNews.com Downgrades Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Buy

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Citrix Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $825.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 81.68% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citrix Systems

About Citrix Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,415 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

