StockNews.com Downgrades Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Buy

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $825.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 81.68% and a net margin of 8.50%.
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
