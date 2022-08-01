Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 399,467 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 263,261 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Orion Group by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

