Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $291.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.