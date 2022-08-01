Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.
Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.