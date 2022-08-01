Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,040 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Featured Articles

