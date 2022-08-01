AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $118.74 on Friday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares in the company, valued at $910,737,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 819,157 shares of company stock valued at $94,687,399 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $35,409,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

