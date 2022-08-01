AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

AtriCure Trading Up 1.4 %

ATRC opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

