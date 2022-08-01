Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of MIC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.24. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 558.58% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Macquarie Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,852.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,880 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 871,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 645,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 562,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 410,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.