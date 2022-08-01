Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of MIC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.24. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19.
Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 558.58% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter.
Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.
