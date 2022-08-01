Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Financial Institutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FISI stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $405.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 96.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

