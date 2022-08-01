StockNews.com Upgrades Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) to “Buy”

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Insteel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of IIIN stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.30. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $631,937 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
