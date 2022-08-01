StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIOC. TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biocept by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biocept

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.