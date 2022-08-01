Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

