StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
NYSE UUU opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 1.75. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41.
About Universal Security Instruments
