Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $34.83.
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
