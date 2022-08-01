Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Stock Performance

Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,972,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 34,319 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also

