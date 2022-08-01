DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XRAY. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of XRAY opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

