Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

TCBI stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,672. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

