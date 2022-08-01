Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Up 88.2% in July

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDF opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.