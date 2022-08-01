Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Up 88.2% in July

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE DDF opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $11.94.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
