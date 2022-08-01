Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $510.00 to $530.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $500.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

