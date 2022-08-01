Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Journey Energy Trading Up 14.5 %

Journey Energy stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Journey Energy has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

