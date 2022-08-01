Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

MHNC stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

