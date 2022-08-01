SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Update

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SGD Price Performance

Shares of SGD stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. SGD has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About SGD

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

