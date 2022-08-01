Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Increases By 88.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the June 30th total of 858,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,434,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
VGLT opened at $71.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $93.26.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
