Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Increases By 88.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the June 30th total of 858,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,434,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $71.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 21,734.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,858,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813,317 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,967,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $199,272,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $177,493,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 452.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after buying an additional 814,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

