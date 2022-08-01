Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Qiagen also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.48- EPS.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $49.64. 937,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,996. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 10.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 21.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 37.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

