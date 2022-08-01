Financial Survey: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) versus Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -8.99% 1.13% 0.76% Youdao -15.57% N/A -35.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vasta Platform and Youdao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 2 0 0 2.00 Youdao 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.88%. Youdao has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 144.12%. Given Youdao’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Youdao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.42 -$22.00 million ($0.21) -24.24 Youdao $630.16 million 0.85 -$156.24 million ($0.97) -4.38

Vasta Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Youdao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Youdao on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

(Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Youdao

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.